FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Charles Schwab in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

