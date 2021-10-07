FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

