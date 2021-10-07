Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 5.5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.36 and last traded at $86.16. Approximately 51,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,522,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Futu by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Futu by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $131,990,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $106,817,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

