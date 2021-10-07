Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 58,344 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

