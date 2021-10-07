Function X (FX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $205.27 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 103% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 113.8% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $590.86 million and $205.27 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,143.88 or 1.00092446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.98 or 0.00537914 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

