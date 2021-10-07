Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,301 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Meredith worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meredith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meredith by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

