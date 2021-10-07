Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 267,803 Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 267,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $1,023,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,908 shares of company stock worth $11,726,753. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

