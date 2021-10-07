Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 97,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $23,857,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $1,830,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock valued at $442,374,757. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $307.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.14 and its 200 day moving average is $162.83. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.