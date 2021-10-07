Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $9.84 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

NYSE CWH opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 3.25.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

