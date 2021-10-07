Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $15.41 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,478 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Crocs worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 97.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Crocs by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 117,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $138.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.05. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

