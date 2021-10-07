Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,705 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Newmark Group worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMRK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311,492 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.