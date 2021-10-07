Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $16,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.