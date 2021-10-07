Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.88 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $832.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

