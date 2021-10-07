FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Up to $6.51

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.77. FTC Solar shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

