FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Down 18.5% in September

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 21,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,264. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $22,464,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,438,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,950,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,463,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

