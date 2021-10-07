Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,565,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
