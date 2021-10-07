Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,565,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

