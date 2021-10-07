Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.24 ($82.63).

ETR:FME traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €59.72 ($70.26). 365,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

