Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 500.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828,618 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,697 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of FCX opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

