Fractal One Day Volume Reaches $795,085.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Fractal has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $795,085.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00057215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00094287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00127308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.76 or 1.00392789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.38 or 0.06320636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

