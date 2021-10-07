Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Down 22.7% in September

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of FTCO traded down 0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching 6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,008. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 0.75 and a twelve month high of 8.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 7.39.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.