Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up approximately 2.6% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,794,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,589,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

