Fmr LLC Sells 1,062,116 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,062,116 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,398,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlassian by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after purchasing an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.11.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $395.19 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $420.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.14, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

