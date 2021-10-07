Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.32% of MSCI worth $1,899,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $599.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.42. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

