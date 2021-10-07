Fmr LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.63% of Dollar General worth $1,346,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $207.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

