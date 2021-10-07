Fmr LLC Acquires 12,066,751 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,425,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,596,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,844,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

