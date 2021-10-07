Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 28,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Flowserve by 111,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

