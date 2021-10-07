FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $19.12. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.55.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

