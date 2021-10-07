Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.45.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.46 and a beta of 1.89. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

