FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 45.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after buying an additional 923,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,879,000 after buying an additional 234,874 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

