First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 884,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 641,305 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,916,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.24 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $50.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.