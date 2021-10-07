First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 1,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,738. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

