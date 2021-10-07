First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 376.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2,671.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:FPF opened at $24.79 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.