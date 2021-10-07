First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

