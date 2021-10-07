Financial Survey: SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get SOHO China alerts:

This table compares SOHO China and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties 12.93% 4.54% 1.54%

93.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SOHO China has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SOHO China and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $19.69, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than SOHO China.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOHO China and Urban Edge Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $330.10 million 6.68 $93.59 million $0.88 21.40

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.