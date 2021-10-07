Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 174.8% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.79. 2,391,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

