Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $476,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after buying an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.38. 7,177,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

