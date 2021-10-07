Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,025 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 116.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in Tesla by 62.1% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 54.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $782.75. 14,330,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,586,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $731.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

