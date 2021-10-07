Financial Comparison: Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aspen Technology and Venus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 1 3 0 2.40 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus target price of $154.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Technology and Venus Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $709.38 million 12.99 $319.80 million $4.81 28.56 Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 45.08% 48.61% 24.40% Venus Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Aspen Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments. The Subscription and Software segment offers licensing of process optimization, asset performance management software solutions and associated support services. The Services and Other segment includes professional services, and training. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

