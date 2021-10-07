Financial Comparison: Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) vs. BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Translate Bio and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 7 1 0 2.13 BioCardia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Translate Bio currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.39%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than BioCardia.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio 17.97% 1.50% 0.64% BioCardia -6,816.92% -92.43% -69.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Translate Bio and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $138.81 million 20.34 -$53.79 million ($0.80) -46.70 BioCardia $140,000.00 338.63 -$15.00 million ($1.48) -1.90

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Translate Bio beats BioCardia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

