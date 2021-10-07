Financial Comparison: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) vs. Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Progyny’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.19 $77.57 million N/A N/A Progyny $344.86 million 14.96 $46.46 million $0.18 320.56

Global Cord Blood has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progyny.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Cord Blood and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

Progyny has a consensus target price of $68.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.28%. Given Progyny’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54% Progyny 17.40% 27.18% 17.48%

Summary

Progyny beats Global Cord Blood on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

