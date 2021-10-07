Financial Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 23.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.37. 94,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,205,385. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.