Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 0.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,295. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.