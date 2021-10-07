Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $551.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $599.48 and a 200 day moving average of $615.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.