Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after acquiring an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.75 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

