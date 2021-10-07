Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $313.55 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.40.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

