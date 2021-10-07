Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 213 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 27.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 219.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Neenah in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Neenah by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 162,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Neenah in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NP opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $801.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

