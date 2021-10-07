Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $312,000.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

