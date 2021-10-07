Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $$1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

