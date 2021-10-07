FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $237.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FedEx performed dismally in first-quarter fiscal 2022 on the bottom-line front. Results were hurt by supply-chain disruptions and a tight labor market. Adding to its woes, the company lowered its earnings per share view for fiscal 2022, mainly due to due to labor scarcity. Per the company’s president, chief operating officer and director Raj Subramaniam, "Overcoming staffing and retention challenges is our utmost priority." However, the top-line performance was encouraging, primarily owing to higher volumes following the rise in demand for freight services. The company's liquidity position continues to be impressive. Efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current unpredictable scenario are highly commendable as well. In June, FedEx raised its quarterly dividend by 10 cents to 75 cents per share. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $226.35. 24,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,417. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

