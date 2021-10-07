Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,054,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 8,335,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,586,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of FMCC stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $460.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.68. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.08.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 18.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.
