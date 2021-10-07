Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,054,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 8,335,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,586,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of FMCC stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $460.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.68. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 18.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FMCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.